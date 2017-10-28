Checkers ride huge second period to crush Comets

After a stagnant start, the Checkers high-flying offense burst to life as Charlotte buried the Utica Comets 5-1 in the clubs’ first meeting ever.

Andrew Miller kicked off the scoring less than a minute into what would be a lopsided second frame, collecting a slick no-look feed from Phil Di Giuseppe for a simple tap-in tally out front. That same line replicated that success minutes later with a near-identical strike from the same duo, and the Checkers were off to the races. Two more goals over a three-minute span followed shortly after and the home squad found themselves on top 4-0 through 40 minutes of play.

The captain Patrick Brown would then bang home a rebound on one of the Checkers’ two man advantages on the night early in the third to seal things up. Recently assigned Brendan Gaunce broke up Alex Nedeljkovic’s shutout bid midway through the final frame, but that would be all the young netminder would surrender, turning aside 25 shots and improving to a perfect 5-0-0 on the season as the Checkers sailed to a 5-1 victory.

The Checkers will once again take on this same Utica Comets team tomorrow afternoon with a 1:00 p.m. puck drop. The game will feature a postgame skate with the team.



Press release provided by the Charlotte Checkers