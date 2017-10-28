Warner's interception for touchdown spurs Drake to 17-12 win

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Will Warner returned an interception for a touchdown in Drake's 17-12 win over Davidson on Saturday.

Warner, making his third interception of the season, picked off Stockton McGuire at the Davidson 38 and raced down the right side for a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

Brock Reichardt, who finished with 106 yards rushing, ran 20 yards for Drake's first score while Danny Donley kicked a 41-yard field goal with 11 minutes left in the game for a 17-6 lead.

McGuire threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to William Wicks in the final minute but the Bulldogs recovered the onside kick.

The Bulldogs (5-3, 4-1) remain a game back of Pioneer Football League leader San Diego (5-0). The Wildcats (2-6, 0-5) lost their fifth straight game and their 13th consecutive league contest.

Drake's Sam Hefner made his first start at quarterback in place of Grant Kraemer, who dressed but was held out while recovering from a calf injury. Hefner threw for 94 yards and was intercepted twice, Davidson's first picks of the season.

