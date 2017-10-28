Turnovers help Liberty beat Gardner-Webb 33-17 - | WBTV Charlotte

Turnovers help Liberty beat Gardner-Webb 33-17

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) - Stephen Calvert threw for 333 yards and two touchdowns, and Liberty capitalized on Jeremy Peters' three interceptions to snap a four-game losing streak with a 33-17 victory over Gardner-Webb on Saturday.

Carrington Mosley rushed for 123 yards and two TDs, including a 1-yarder in the fourth to cap a 16-play, 97-yard drive, for Liberty (4-4, 1-2 Big South).

Peters had two fourth-quarter interceptions, including a 15-yard pick-six, and his third-quarter interception led to Mosely's first 1-yard scoring run for a 19-7 lead.

Calvert completed 21 of 34 passes and his 40-yarder to Antonio Gandy-Golden opened the scoring. Gandy-Golden caught four passes for 123 yards and Damian King had eight for 108, including a 22-yard TD reception.

Gardner-Webb (1-7, 0-2) closed to 19-17 in the fourth on Jayln Cagle's 37-yard TD run before Calvert mounted Liberty's big drive.

Tyrell Maxwell was 13 of 32 for 206 yards and a touchdown, and Cagle rushed for 179 yards for Gardner-Webb, which is assured of a fourth consecutive losing season for the first time in program history.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly