Here is the costume you might see plenty of in Charlotte this Halloween

Frightgeist, and online tool from Google Trends, has analyzed the most searched Halloween costumes nationally and in various cities. )Diedra Laird | The Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Lavendrick Smith/The Charlotte Observer) - Going to a Halloween party, and in need of a last minute costume? Have you considered dressing up as a unicorn?

The costume is the most searched Halloween costume in Charlotte, according to Frightgeist, an online tool from Google Trends.

The website analyzed the Halloween costumes people have searched the most in various cities, to get a glimpse at what people are wearing this year.

In Charlotte, people have searched unicorn the most. Other popular costume searches in Charlotte include Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, witches and vampires, according to the site.

Nationally, you can expect plenty of people to wear Wonder Woman costumes this Halloween. It’s the most searched Halloween costume on Google Trends nationally, following the success of the movie starring Gal Gadot, released earlier this year.

Harley Quinn, of the 2016 movie “Suicide Squad,” is the second most searched costume nationally, followed by clowns — possibly a nod to the recent success of “It,” the movie based on Stephen King’s novel about the murderous Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Moana and unicorns are the fourth and fifth most searched costumes.