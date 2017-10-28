Family displaced after home catches fire in Union County

A family is working on finding a new place to live after their home caught fire Saturday in Union County.

Their single-wide mobile home is reportedly unlivable. It was located on the 300 block of Longview Drive.

Officials said they quickly knocked down the fire that started in the living room.

According to the Union County Fire Marshal’s Office, there were no injuries as no one was at home when the fire started.

The fire is under investigation.

