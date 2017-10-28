Missing 69-year-old man last seen at Alzheimer's event located - | WBTV Charlotte

Missing 69-year-old man last seen at Alzheimer's event located

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A Silver Alert was canceled for a 69-year-old man with dementia who went missing in Charlotte Saturday.

Harold Manuel White was reportedly last seen on the 700 block of 4th Street at the “Walk for Alzheimer’s” event.

Sunday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Mr. White was located. They did not provide any other details.

