Student charged with arson after setting fire at UNC Charlotte campus

A student has been charged for arson after allegedly setting a fire on campus at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Wednesday Oct. 25.

School officials said that the fire was set in Oak Residence Hall.

The fire reportedly damaged one bedroom and caused minor water damage in three other rooms.

According to the housing and residence life office, there were no reported injuries and the fire suppression system quickly put out the fire.

UNC Charlotte's Police and Public Safety Department investigated the incident and said the student was arrested and charged with first degree felony arson.

The student's name has not been released.

