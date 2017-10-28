SUV overturns off road in Huntersville - | WBTV Charlotte

SUV overturns off road in Huntersville

(Source: WBTV/File) (Source: WBTV/File)
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

An SUV overturned off the street in Huntersville Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. at Huntersville-Concord Road near Sims Road.

The Huntersville Fire Department was advising the public to use caution in the area and yield to responding units.

Police haven’t released any further information concerning this incident.

