One rushed to hospital after shooting in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A person was shot and sent to the hospital with serious injuries in northwest Charlotte Saturday morning.

The shooting took place in the 1600 block of Bear Brook Drive.

The victim is being treated at Carolinas Medical Center.There is no word on the victim's condition.

No one was in custody as of noon and police haven't released any further information on the shooting.

