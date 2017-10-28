Driver sought after person struck by two cars, killed

Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in west Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a pedestrian allegedly ran into the roadway and was struck by a Dodge Charger in the 3800 block of Billy Graham Parkway at the intersection of Morris Field Drive.

The driver of the Dodge Charger immediately stopped and called 911 after the impact.

Not long after, a Ford Fusion was headed down Billy Graham Parkway and toward the crash when a Cadillac ran over the pedestrian and swerved into the path of the Ford Fusion.

The Ford Fusion rear-ended the Cadillac and immediately stopped, but the Cadillac kept going down Billy Graham Parkway.

Medic pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene.

Detectives are investigating to determine if alcohol or speed contributed to the crash.

Police say the pedestrian was not in the crosswalk and the intersection had no pedestrian signals.

As the investigation continues, detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the light-colored Cadillac that fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Reibold at 704-432-2169.

