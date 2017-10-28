Duo accused of shooting man at gas station with infant in back seat

Two people were charged in connection to a shooting that left a man hospitalized in Rock Hill.

Ricky Tyrone Dockery, 26, and Jasmine Lashawn Lindsay, 23, are both facing several charges in the shooting that happened at the BP gas station on Alrbright Road around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the 21-year-old victim was sitting in his vehicle arguing with Dockery and Lindsay. They say Lindsay handed Dockery a handgun, and he shot the victim several times.

The duo had an infant in their vehicle at the time of the shooting, the report states.

Dockery was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Lindsay was charged with attempted murder and unlawful conduct toward a child.

Both suspects were arrested in York late Friday night and transported to the Rock Hill Jail.

As of Saturday morning, the victim was still at the hospital being treated for his injuries.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.