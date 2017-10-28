High school baseball team walks in support of pitcher's mom

Stories from “Race for the Cure” continue to roll in. Like this one, about a team of baseball players in Lincoln County.

The guys from Lincoln Charter School led their school to the Southern Piedmont conference title back in May. Around that time, the mother of varsity catcher, Dylan Dodson, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite her diagnosis, Julie continued to cheer on her son’s team.

So when fall rolled around, coach Scott Clark (not the car guy) and his team returned the favor, establishing the “Dodson Dodgers” in honor of Julie.

On October 7th, in that beautiful sea of people at the start line on Church Street, Dylan’s baseball team was standing alongside Julie and her family. They walked the race beside her.

“This was a great experience and life lesson for these boys,” Jenifer Roser, another parent, emailed and said. “I just had to make sure you knew what a team builder the Race was for these guys. We had over 50 people walking."

The Dodgers walked the Susan G. Komen Charlotte race in their baseball pants and wore custom-made pink shirts with "Dodson Dodgers" on the front.

Julie has since had surgery – October 16th – and is now at home healing. She will hopefully go back to work Tuesday. She says she wants to get back into her career… she works at Charlotte Radiology. A job and office that has fully understood her need to take time off.

More pictures below in comments. Really like the one from the start line that's thumbs-up, and the one of Dylan loving on his mom.

-Molly

