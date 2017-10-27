Long-time Charlotte record store calling it quits

Vinyl records are making a comeback, but one well-known Charlotte music store is getting out of the business. Four weeks from now, the owner of Wax Museum will close the doors for good.

Thousands of people pass by the store at the corner of Monroe Road and Sharon Amity Lane during rush hour, but the days for the record store are numbered.

"The Wax Museum has been fun," said Chris Beachley. "It's been 45 years, but it's time to retire."

Thousands of records on the shelves, walls, and filing cabinets cross the musical spectrum. Liquidating that vast inventory of used records fuels a flood of memories for Beachley.

"Even if I sell the records, I've got the times that I met Fats Domino, that I met The Four Tops, that I met BB King," Beachley said.

Retirement is one of the reasons for shutting it down, but in our changing real estate market the landlord has other plans for the property as well.

Orders continue coming in for hard-to-find tracks, and for the owner who’s had the business in three different locations - it is full of sentimental moments.

"It's gonna be sad in a way," Beachley said.

The final for business is November 25.

