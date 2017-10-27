Long-time Charlotte record store calling it quits

Thousands of people pass by the store at the corner of Monroe Road and Sharon Amity Lane during rush hour, but the days for the record store are numbered.More >>
Thousands of people pass by the store at the corner of Monroe Road and Sharon Amity Lane during rush hour, but the days for the record store are numbered.More >>
The bus was carrying 31 students, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
The bus was carrying 31 students, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.More >>
The man, who had no ID on him, was taken into custody by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and transported to a nearby hospital, according to the highway patrol.More >>
The man, who had no ID on him, was taken into custody by Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and transported to a nearby hospital, according to the highway patrol.More >>
The city's Economic Development Committee will make a recommendation sometime in December. The full city council could possibly make a final decision near the beginning of January.More >>
The city's Economic Development Committee will make a recommendation sometime in December. The full city council could possibly make a final decision near the beginning of January.More >>
From Superman to Wonder Woman, to Princess Leia and Yoda, the preemie-sized characters are made with love by a nurse who decided to combine her love of crocheting with the love of her job....More >>
From Superman to Wonder Woman, to Princess Leia and Yoda, the preemie-sized characters are made with love by a nurse who decided to combine her love of crocheting with the love of her job.More >>