Johnston County, NC students report injuries after school bus hit by Mustang

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Students reported being injured after a school bus was involved in a wreck in Johnston County on Friday.

The bus was carrying 31 students, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. 15 of those students reported injuries, troopers said. Some of those students were taken to the hospital, school officials said. Troopers were not immediately able to confirm the number taken to the hospital.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 96 and Godwin Lake Road.

A 17-year-old driving a Mustang east on Godwin Lake Road ran a stop sign and crashed into the side of the bus near its rear end, troopers said. The bus fishtailed and ran off the road and into a yard, according to troopers.

The driver, as well as a 13-year-old in the passenger seat, suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries, troopers said.