NICU nurse crochets tiny Halloween costumes for preemies

Premature babies inside Catawba Valley Medical Center’s NICU are certainly in the holiday season, even though they’re still in the hospital.

NICU nurse Katie Windsor and her mother crocheted little costumes that are adorable. From Superman to Wonder Woman, to Princess Leia and Yoda, the preemie-sized characters are made with love by a nurse who decided to combine her love of crocheting with the love of her job.

“If you had your baby at home for your first Halloween or your first Christmas, you’d be doing normal stuff with them,” Windsor said, “You’d be doing Halloween stuff with them and you’d be dressing them up.”

Windsor’s goal was to bring a little normalcy to a place that can be stressful for parents. This is her second year making the costumes.

Her favorite this year was Belle from "Beauty and the Beast." The princess was played by a barely three-pound preemie named Phoenix. Her mom and dad, Paige and Alfred McCorkle, were more than thrilled to see their baby in the costume.

“It makes me feel like this is more of a family environment than just her being in the hospital,” Paige said. “It shows they really care.”

Windsor has been with Catawba Valley Medical Center for 12 years - and there’s no doubt she’s started an adorable trend that will last for many years to come.

