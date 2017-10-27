'It's a warzone' NC prison employee says of work environment

North Carolina corrections employees who work at prisons across the state are speaking out about the dangerous working environment inside the state’s prisons in the wake of a deadly prison fire and attempted escape that left two corrections officers dead.

Veronica Darden and Justin Smith died earlier in October after inmates set a fire in a portion of the Pasquotank Correctional Institution in northeastern North Carolina. Ten other prison employees were injured in the incident.

In April, Sergeant Meggan Callahan, a corrections officer at the Bertie Correctional Institution, was killed by an inmate who, an autopsy says, scalded her with boiling water and beat her to death with a fire hydrant.

WBTV spoke with two corrections employees in the weeks following the deaths of Darden and Smith in October.

Both employees wanted to speak about what they consider to be unsafe conditions inside the state’s prisons but asked their identities be hidden out of fear they would lose their jobs if state corrections officials knew they were blowing the whistle.

“It’s a warzone every time you step in there,” one corrections employee, who has worked in the state’s prisons since the early 1990s and is currently an administrator, said.

“A lot of things need to be changed and they need to do it quickly.

A report released by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety in 2016 showed 845 inmates were charged with assaulting a corrections officer. That averages out to more than two assaults a day.

The second corrections employee WBTV talked with, a prison guard who has spent decades working in prisons, said it’s only a matter of time before something worse happens inside a state prison.

“It’s always been said that the inmates allow us to work there because we’re outnumbered to severely,” he said.

