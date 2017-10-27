Man dies three days after being struck by train in Gaston County

A man who was struck by a train in Gaston County Tuesday afternoon has died at the hospital.

The incident happened at 5:25 p.m. at the railroad crossing on S. Main Street in Belmont. Police say the man, identified Friday as 52-year-old Shaukat Mehmood, was walking on the tracks when he was struck.

Mehmood was transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center where he died on Friday.

Officials have not said why the man may have been on the tracks but did say the incident is under investigation. They say no foul play is suspected.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.