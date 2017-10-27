Recipe for Patsy’s Mac n Cheese

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.

Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.

Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Ingredients:

½ lb Elbow macaroni 2 T butter melted 2 eggs scrambled ¾ cup cottage cheese 1/2 teaspoon salt Pinch of pepper 1/2 cup milk 3-3 ½ cups of shredded cheddar cheese (this can vary due to taste) 2 T butter not melted

9x11 baking dish (glass or ceramic)

Directions:

Cook macaroni al dente. Mix together (1-7 only) gently. Pour half of the mixture into the greased baking dish. Sprinkle enough cheddar cheese to barely cover surface. Pour remaining mixture on top and spread remaining cheddar evenly. Dot top of the mac n cheese with small pats of butter using about 2 tablespoons in total.

Bake at 350 degrees uncovered for about 20 minutes until melted and bubbly. This can be prepared ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for a day, then bake longer- approximately 30 minutes. Serves 5-6.