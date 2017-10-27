Recipe for Patsy’s Mac n Cheese

-
Ingredients:
- ½ lb Elbow macaroni
- 2 T butter melted
- 2 eggs scrambled
- ¾ cup cottage cheese
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Pinch of pepper
- 1/2 cup milk
- 3-3 ½ cups of shredded cheddar cheese (this can vary due to taste)
- 2 T butter not melted
9x11 baking dish (glass or ceramic)
Directions:
Cook macaroni al dente. Mix together (1-7 only) gently. Pour half of the mixture into the greased baking dish. Sprinkle enough cheddar cheese to barely cover surface. Pour remaining mixture on top and spread remaining cheddar evenly. Dot top of the mac n cheese with small pats of butter using about 2 tablespoons in total.
Bake at 350 degrees uncovered for about 20 minutes until melted and bubbly. This can be prepared ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for a day, then bake longer- approximately 30 minutes. Serves 5-6.