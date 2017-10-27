Police: Newton man confesses to having 4 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

A Newton man was arrested after police say four pounds of marijuana was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to the Newton Police Department, 41-year-old Brandon Todd Winters was stopped "due to speeding and following too closely."

Police say a K-9 officer searched around Winters' vehicle and gave a positive indication that there were drugs inside. The K-9 then gave a positive indication that there were possibly drugs in a box located in the front passenger seat of Winters' vehicle, officers said.

Police say Winters then confessed to having four pounds of marijuana in the box. Officers later found over a pound of marijuana and $1,100 in cash at his home.

Charges are pending, police say.

