Halloween is just around the corner! You’ve been preparing ever since the decorations, costumes, and candy first appeared in your local supermarkets. While you may have your house is completely decorated and your costume all figured out, what about your car? With all of the craziness of getting ready, you might have forgotten to get some routine auto service for your North Charlotte Toyota.

Have no fear! Our expert service team has picked out the top Halloween auto service you should get done to make sure your car is prepared for all of the haunts and excitement of All Hallow’s Eve.

Treat your car to auto service this Halloween

You don’t want to find yourself in a position where you’re stuck on the side of the road on Halloween night. Here are some auto service suggestions you should check before heading out to celebrate Halloween in North Charlotte.

Changing out windshield wipers

You never know when there may be a storm here in North Charlotte. That’s why it’s important to make sure your windshield wipers are in working condition. If you need a replacement, you can find plenty of sizes available at our North Charlotte parts center. And the best part is, replacing your windshield wipers is a simple DIY car maintenance task to do on your own!

It’s time to check your brakes

You never know what may happen when you’re driving on Halloween night. There will be tons of people about, especially if you’re going to be driving in the city. That’s why it’s important to make sure your brakes are in good condition. You can tell if you may need brake service if you hear a strange sound when you brake or if there’s vibration that’s out of the ordinary.

Take a look at your tires

We recommend making sure that your tires are at the right inflation. That’s because you may be missing out on optimized fuel efficiency if they are too inflated or too over-inflated. We also recommend checking the tread of your car tires. You can easily do that by using a penny and placing it in the tread. If the tread doesn’t cover the head of Abraham Lincoln on the penny, it’s time for a new tire!

Make sure your headlights are working

It’s important that you make sure that you have maximum visibility and others can see where your car is as well. That’s why you should keep your headlights clear and in working condition. If your lights are foggy, you can clear them up just by using ordinary toothpaste!

Scare away bad performance with help from Toyota of North Charlotte

If you’re overdue for any of the auto service listed above, it might be time to bring your car to our North Charlotte service center. Our team will help you with everything that you need, whether it's answering questions or getting some routine car maintenance. Toyota of North Charlotte and its service center is located at 13429 Statesville Road, which you can reach by taking Exit 23 off I-77 in Huntersville.