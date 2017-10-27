Second man charged in shootout caught on video in Plaza Midwood neighborhood

A second man who was wanted in connection to a shootout that caught a school bus in the crossfire has been arrested.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two men were shooting at each other near Parkwood Avenue and The Plaza on Oct. 12. Police say one of the rounds struck the window of a charter school bus during the crossfire.

Nelson Handy III, 28, was arrested in connection after leading police on a chase the day after the shootout. When officers spotted Handy driving on Statesville Road, they tried to pull him over but say Handy refused to stop and a pursuit began. Handy was eventually stopped a short time later and arrested.

Handy was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, failing to heed emergency light and fleeing to elude law enforcement.

On Friday, CMPD said Jimmy Novell Alexander, 34, was arrested and charged with possessing a firearm as a felon and discharging a weapon on occupied property.

CMPD said that officers believe the two men were arguing at a nearby gas station when they both got into separate vehicles and started shooting at they drove away. They released surveillance video of the altercation.

RELATED: Video shows shootout before bullet strikes school bus window

PREVIOUS: Man charged in shootout caught on video in Plaza Midwood neighborhood

In the video, the two men can be seen exchanging words before at least one gun is pulled out and fired. No students were injured in the incident. The driver of the bus was struck by glass.

CMPD said a second vehicle was struck during the shootout as well. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.