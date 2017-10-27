Lincoln County man accused of failing to register as a sex offender

A Denver man was arrested Friday for reportedly failing to register as a sex offender after moving to North Carolina.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 36-year-old Nicholas Ryan Latham was charged with felony failure to register as a sex offender. Deputies believe Latham moved to the Denver area nearly six months ago from Ohio where he had been previously registered as a sex offender.

Deputies say they began an investigation into Latham after a report was released from the U.S. Marshals Service.

He was taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and placed under a $5,000 secured bond.

