State of emergency canceled for Catawba County following severe weather

A state of emergency has been canceled for Catawba County Friday after severe storms swept through the area on Monday. The Catawba County Board of Commissioners originally declared the emergency for the county on Tuesday after the storms caused "widespread damage."

A spokesperson with the county released this statement Tuesday:

"The declaration enables Catawba County Emergency Services to implement coordinated response and recovery efforts in all affected unincorporated areas of the county in alignment with the Catawba County Emergency Operations Plan and in collaboration with emergency response partners."

The mayor of Hickory declared an official state of emergency for the city "as a result of high force wind and rain." "There has been damage to public and private infrastructures, streets and power lines; as well as citizens being displaced from their homes," the mayor stated in the proclamation.

Two hangars at the Hickory Regional Airport were destroyed during the afternoon storms. The worst of the damage was on the north ramp of the airport.

