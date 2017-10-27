State of emergency canceled for Catawba County following severe weather

According to the Newton Police Department, 41-year-old Brandon Todd Winters was stopped "due to speeding and following too closely."More >>
According to the Newton Police Department, 41-year-old Brandon Todd Winters was stopped "due to speeding and following too closely."More >>
Robert Lewis Herman-Smith, a 55-year-old, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.More >>
Robert Lewis Herman-Smith, a 55-year-old, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two men were shooting at each other near Parkwood Avenue and The Plaza on Oct. 12. Police say one of the rounds struck the window of a charter school bus during the crossfire.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, two men were shooting at each other near Parkwood Avenue and The Plaza on Oct. 12. Police say one of the rounds struck the window of a charter school bus during the crossfire.More >>
Federal assistance is coming to Salisbury during November when the Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs sends team members to meet with Salisbury Police Jerry Stokes and other stakeholders in the community.More >>
Federal assistance is coming to Salisbury during November when the Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs sends team members to meet with Salisbury Police Jerry Stokes and other stakeholders in the community.More >>
Deputies believe Latham moved to the Denver area nearly six months ago from Ohio where he had been previously registered as a sex offender.More >>
Deputies believe Latham moved to the Denver area nearly six months ago from Ohio where he had been previously registered as a sex offender.More >>