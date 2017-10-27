Campaign 2017: Choosing Charlotte's next mayor

The Charlotte Observer and WBTV are hosting a mayoral forum between Democrat Vi Lyles and Republican Kenny Smith on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The debate will take place at WBTV's studios and be aired live on WBTV's Channel 3 from 7-8 p.m. We are inviting a live audience to participate in this debate experience.

As an audience member, you will sit in a nearby studio and watch the debate via live video feed. Throughout the hour-long experience, we will take live questions on air from audience members.

If you are interested in being a part of our audience, please fill out this questionnaire. Once we review all applications, we will issue invitations.

If you are selected to be a part of our audience, you will need to arrive between 6-6:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 at the WBTV Studios, 1 Julian Price Place.

When the debate ends at 8 p.m., we will have a reception courtesy of debate sponsor Duke Energy for the audience, the candidates and their staff and WBTV/Observer staff. The event is free.

If you have any questions, please contact Charlotte Observer Events Director Jen Rothacker, jrothacker@charlotteobserver.com.