Molly's Kids: Bringing the wedding to the best man who is confined to a hospital bed

Joshua Huss is heading from Belmont to Walt Disney World. He is expected to hop on a plane any minute. When he lands, his family will see this on Facebook and hopefully get a big surprise.

The first photo was from Joshua’s older brother’s wedding, weeks ago. They were getting married in Shelby at the Gingerbread Meeting House. Joshua, 15, was supposed to be his best man.

Only, Joshua was at Levine Children's Hospital having surgery to remove his right lung and couldn’t make it. He has chronic lung disease and had been having an increasingly difficult time breathing.

“If the best man couldn’t come to the wedding, we simply brought the wedding to the best man," Gail Huss, who is Joshua's mother, said.

The wedding party came to the hospital after the night was over. Family members also FaceTimed with Joshua during the wedding ceremony.

“I could not be more proud of my children for sacrificing the typical wedding night to make Josh feel loved,” Gail said. “This picture shows what being a family is all about.”

Joshua has been in and out of the hospital most of his life. But Gail says he's still just a teenage boy who loves watching movies, having fun, belting out country music (he met Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban once in Nashville), playing video games and laughing as much as he can.

“He has a great sense of humor,” Gail said. “It’s a reminder to us all you can always find happiness.”

Good thought to kick off a Friday.

