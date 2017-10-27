Mecklenburg County has had dozens of venomous snake bites since March, data shows

Robert Lewis Herman-Smith, a 55-year-old, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.More >>
Robert Lewis Herman-Smith, a 55-year-old, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.More >>
Joshua Huss is heading from Belmont to Walt Disney World. He is expected to hop on a plane any minute. When he lands, his family will see this on Facebook and hopefully get a big surprise.More >>
Joshua Huss is heading from Belmont to Walt Disney World. He is expected to hop on a plane any minute. When he lands, his family will see this on Facebook and hopefully get a big surprise.More >>
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the deadly shooting happened at the Mallard Pointe Apartments in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace.More >>
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the deadly shooting happened at the Mallard Pointe Apartments in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace.More >>
The Charlotte Observer and WBTV are hosting a mayoral forum between Democrat Vi Lyles and Republican Kenny Smith. We are inviting a live audience to participate in this debate experience.More >>
The Charlotte Observer and WBTV are hosting a mayoral forum between Democrat Vi Lyles and Republican Kenny Smith. We are inviting a live audience to participate in this debate experience.More >>
Well, turns out Mecklenburg County is one of the places in the state where you’re most likely to be bitten by a venomous snake, based on data from the Carolinas Poison Center.More >>
Well, turns out Mecklenburg County is one of the places in the state where you’re most likely to be bitten by a venomous snake, based on data from the Carolinas Poison Center.More >>