Father charged with hitting daughter with broom on school track

A man was charged with child abuse after he allegedly hit his 9-year-old daughter in the head with a broom because she didn't want to exercise with the family.

According to police, Rasheed Mustafa Hasan, 33, of W. Horah Street, was with his family on a Sunday afternoon at the football field and track at Knox Middle School.

Hasan's daughter did not want to walk the track, according to the report, so Hasan picked up a broom and hit the girl in the head.

The girl was treated and had to have stitches for her injury.

Hasan was charged with one count of felony child abuse and jailed under $2500 bond.

The Department Of Social Services is investigating.

