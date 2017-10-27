Man charged for pulling gun on customer at gas station

A Salisbury man with a long criminal history is back behind bars after he allegedly robbed a gas station customer at gunpoint.

According to the Salisbury Police report, a customer was walking out of the Speedway station in the 500 block of E. Innes on Thursday at around 3:00 pm when he was approached by Warren Antonio Still, 35.

Still displayed a handgun and robbed the man of the money in his wallet, according to police. More than $300 was taken.

The victim called police a few minutes later and gave a description of the man who robbed him. Within minutes a detective spotted a man matching that description in the parking lot of a store at the corner of Long Street and Park Avenue.

Still was found to be in possession of a .22 Glock handgun, as well as more than $300 in cash. There was a short struggle between Still and the officer before Still was arrested.

Still was charged with robbery with a firearm, resisting police, possession of a weapon by a felon, and carrying a concealed weapon. He was jailed under $25,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.