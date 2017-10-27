Police asking for public's help after driver shot, killed in Rock Hill

Police are asking for the public's help after a man was shot and killed while driving a pickup truck in Rock Hill Thursday night.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers received a call around 9 p.m. of a wreck involving a pickup truck that had struck a parked car and an apartment building. The incident occurred at the Mallard Pointe Apartments in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace.

Officers found the driver, identified as 26-year-old Justin Penland, at the scene with a gunshot wound. Police say he was shot while he was driving. Penland was taken to Carolinas Medical Center-Main where he later died, according to police.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

"If anybody knows or have heard of anything, give us a call because we're going to need the public's help on this one," said Mark Bollinger, Public Information Officer for Rock Hill Police.

No one has been arrested. Police said they currently have no leads in this case.

As officers try to fill in the blanks pertaining to the homicide case, detectives spent Friday afternoon going over the crime scene.

As investigators continue trying to crack the case, those living at Mallard Pointe say they're puzzled as to why something like this happened near their homes.

Residents who were home at the time say they heard gunshots go off and the traffic of police officers arriving on scene soon after. They say they're used to petty crimes every now and then, but a situation involving death is very rare.

Rock Hill police are also questioning family members and anyone who knew Penland.

If you know anything you're asked to call Rock Hill Police Department Detective Division at 803-329-7293 or Crime Stoppers of York County at 1-877-409-4321.

