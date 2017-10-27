Homicide investigation underway after man dies in Rock Hill shooting

Homicide investigation underway after man dies in Rock Hill shoo - | WBTV Charlotte

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) -

A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Rock Hill Thursday night. 

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers received a call around 9 p.m. of a wreck involving a pickup truck that had struck a parked car and an apartment building. The incident occurred at the Mallard Pointe Apartments in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace. 

Officers found the driver on scene with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died, according to police. 

Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide. 

The victim's name was not released. No one has been arrested. 

If you have any information, you can call York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4312. 

