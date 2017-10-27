Driver shot, killed in Rock Hill identified

A 26-year-old man who was shot and killed in Rock Hill Thursday night has been identified.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers received a call around 9 p.m. of a wreck involving a pickup truck that had struck a parked car and an apartment building. The incident occurred at the Mallard Pointe Apartments in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace.

Officers found the driver, identified as Justin Penland, on scene with a gunshot wound. Penland was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he later died, according to police.

Police are investigating this shooting as a homicide.

No one has been arrested. Police said they currently have no leads in this case.

If you have any information, you can call York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4312.

