Tractor-trailer leaks fluid after crashing down embankment on I-485

A crash involving a tractor-trailer is causing heavy backups and delays in southwest Charlotte Friday morning.

The wreck occurred on the I-485 inner loop at West Boulevard. According to Highway Patrol, the tanker was traveling on the I-485 outer loop when the driver swerved to avoid another car and then crossed through the median. The truck driver then drove across the inner loop and crashed down an embankment into woods, troopers said.

Firefighters say a small leak was being contained after fuel seeped from the truck during the wreck.

The truck driver was not injured in the crash, Highway Patrol said.

Drivers in the area can expect heavy delays near Exit 6.

Hazmat teams and firefighters were on scene trying to clean up the spill.

