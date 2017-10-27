NC man was pouring gas on his stepdaughter and holding lighter when police arrived

A North Carolina man was charged with malicious use of incendiary materials on Wednesday after police spotted him holding a cigarette lighter in one hand while pouring gasoline on his stepdaughter with the other.

The suspect, 58-year-old Ronald Curtiss Strickland, was also charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened in Burlington shortly after 5 p.m. Burlington Police said they were called about a man swinging a shovel at people in the 400 block of Bland Boulevard on the city’s east side. Burlington is about 20 miles east of Greensboro.

“Upon officers’ arrival, they observed Ronald Curtiss Strickland standing with a lighter in one hand and tossing gasoline onto his stepdaughter,” said a statement from Sgt. R.V. Marsh of the Burlington Police Department. “Officers challenged Strickland to drop the lighter and gasoline. Strickland eventually complied and was taken into custody without further incident.”

During the investigation, police said, they discovered Strickland had assaulted his 33-year-old stepson with a shovel. His stepdaughter, who was not named, is 28 years old.

Neither of the victims received any type of visible injury.

Strickland’s bond was set at $50,000, officials said.