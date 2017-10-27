NC man was pouring gas on his stepdaughter and holding lighter when police arrived

The wreck occurred on the I-485 inner loop at West Boulevard. Crews said the truck was traveling on I-485 and crashed down an embankment. Firefighters say a small leak is being contained after fuel seeped from the truck during the wreck.More >>
The wreck occurred on the I-485 inner loop at West Boulevard. Crews said the truck was traveling on I-485 and crashed down an embankment. Firefighters say a small leak is being contained after fuel seeped from the truck during the wreck.More >>
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a wreck occurred on the I-485 outer loop between Albemarle Road and Harrisburg Road.More >>
According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a wreck occurred on the I-485 outer loop between Albemarle Road and Harrisburg Road.More >>
A North Carolina man was charged with malicious use of incendiary materials on Wednesday after police spotted him holding a cigarette lighter in one hand while pouring gasoline on his stepdaughter with the other.More >>
A North Carolina man was charged with malicious use of incendiary materials on Wednesday after police spotted him holding a cigarette lighter in one hand while pouring gasoline on his stepdaughter with the other.More >>
Detectives are searching for a suspect connected to a homicide Tuesday night in east Charlotte.More >>
Detectives are searching for a suspect connected to a homicide Tuesday night in east Charlotte.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 30-year-old Bobby Smith Jr., 25-year-old Shamekia Hill and 24-year-old Felicia Woods were charged in the killing of Detavious Springs who was shot and killed around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Farmer Street.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 30-year-old Bobby Smith Jr., 25-year-old Shamekia Hill and 24-year-old Felicia Woods were charged in the killing of Detavious Springs who was shot and killed around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Farmer Street.More >>