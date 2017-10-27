Three arrested in west Charlotte deadly shooting

Three people were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in west Charlotte on Thursday, Oct. 12.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 30-year-old Bobby Smith Jr., 25-year-old Shamekia Hill and 24-year-old Felicia Woods were charged in the killing of Detavious Springs who was shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Farmer Street.

Police say Springs and a female witness then went to a nearby apartment on West Boulevard and called 911. The 24-year-old victim was then taken by MEDIC to Carolinas Medical Center where he died a short time later, according to police.

On Thursday, police said that Springs, Woods and Hill reportedly agreed to meet Smith "to conduct a drug transaction." Police say Woods, Hill and Springs had allegedly planned to rob Smith before the meeting. Officers say shots fired during the robbery struck Springs.

Hill was arrested on Oct. 17 and charged with attempted murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police arrested Woods on Monday and charged her with attempted murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

CMPD said Smith was arrested Wednesday and was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail where he is facing charges of murder and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Smith is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

