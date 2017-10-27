BLOG: Expect sunshine before rainy, chilly weekend

Another Chilly Start

Nice End To The Workweek

Weekend Cold Front Brings Rain

There is another Frost Advisory in effect Friday morning for the same areas that had one the last two mornings. This excludes the immediate Charlotte metro but includes all areas north and west outside of the mountains. Daybreak readings will be in the frosty 30s again outside of town, but close to 40 around the city, not quite as cold as the last two nights. Friday brings another sunny afternoon, and a bit milder ahead of our next front, with afternoon readings returning to the low 70s.

If you're heading out on the town Friday night, the sky will be clear and it will remain dry and chill with temperatures falling back through the 60s and into the 50s during the evening hours. Overnight lows will be mainly in the 40s.

With this next front on the move, the weekend will likely bring a period of rain, but the timing may not be all that bad. Showers look possible any time from later Saturday afternoon, into early Sunday morning, so as of now, the first half of Saturday and most of Sunday look to be dry and the best for outdoor plans in the Charlotte area, though rain is likely to start (and end) earlier to our west in the mountains and foothills, so plan accordingly.

Behind the front, here comes another shot of cold - this time, we won't make it out of the 50s for highs Sunday afternoon! Ouch! The rest of next week should be mainly dry, but slightly below average with lows back in the chilly 30s and highs in the seasonal 60s.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.