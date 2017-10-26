Apartment complex residents face days without water during repairs

Tenants at the Retreat at McAlpine Creek are without water, again. Some residents say they are now going on three days with dry faucets.More >>
Tenants at the Retreat at McAlpine Creek are without water, again. Some residents say they are now going on three days with dry faucets.More >>
The overall JFK assassination Collection is made up of 5 million pages of records, with about 88 percent fully available for viewing. About 11 percent have been released in part, leaving 1 percent fully kept from public view.More >>
The overall JFK assassination Collection is made up of 5 million pages of records, with about 88 percent fully available for viewing. About 11 percent have been released in part, leaving 1 percent fully kept from public view.More >>
A casual Sunday afternoon turned into a scaly spectacle in one Charlotte neighborhood.More >>
A casual Sunday afternoon turned into a scaly spectacle in one Charlotte neighborhood.More >>
Police say the QTs are busy, public, and will have 24-hour video surveillance the area. Officers patrolling the area near where the safe exchange is located will drive by and do zone checks.More >>
Police say the QTs are busy, public, and will have 24-hour video surveillance the area. Officers patrolling the area near where the safe exchange is located will drive by and do zone checks.More >>
A south Charlotte man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon.More >>
A south Charlotte man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon.More >>