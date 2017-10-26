Snake capture caught on cam: boa constrictor found in Charlotte backyard

A casual Sunday afternoon turned into a scaly spectacle in one Charlotte neighborhood.

A large snake was discovered in the backyard of a home in the 300 block of Winding Canyon Dr.

Neighbors nearby snapped pictures and videos of the snake as members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care and Control team corralled the reptile into a large cage.

“It was actually surprising to me to see something so big,” said neighbor Cadeshia Johnson.

Johnson and others watched as the large snake was placed into an animal control van.

She said the snake was first spotted by a neighbor and was in the backyard of a woman’s home.

“It probably came from the back of those woods,” said Johnson as she referenced a wooded part of the neighborhood.

While the boa constrictor was large in size, Johnson didn’t think it seemed threatening.

“It didn’t look vicious either. It didn’t look like it was trying to strike or have any type of threat towards anybody,” said Johnson.

Neighbor Tytiana Robinson said she is still happy the snake was removed from the neighborhood. She feared for the safety of children in the community.

“I hate snakes. That’s one of my biggest fears so of course I wouldn’t want to see that again,” said Robinson.

A statement from animal control posted on Facebook reads in part:

It is unknown who owns the snake, so it is considered a stray snake. Due to the snake’s size, it is illegal to own in Mecklenburg County. AC&C is working to find placement for the snake with a reptile rescue.

The snake is now being kept in an exotics room at CMPD Animal Care and Control headquarters, according to the statement.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.