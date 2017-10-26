Concord man gets at least five years prison for crimes in Rowan County

A Concord man was sentenced to more than five years in prison for crimes committed in Rowan County, according to a news release by Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Jason Ray Long of Concord was convicted on Wednesday in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of six counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses. Long admitted his status as a habitual felon and Judge Anna Mills Wagoner sentenced him to 67 months to 93 months in prison.

On March 20, 2017, deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence. The victim stated that a family member, later identified as the defendant, had stolen and pawned his tools.

The investigation revealed that Long had pawned various items over a period of time at Quick Cash Pawn store and Reliable Pawn store. Long admitted to deputies that he had pawned the items but denied stealing the items from the family member.

Long was previously convicted of felony larceny of a firearm, felony burning other property, and felony obtaining property by false pretenses, among other convictions.

District Attorney Cook stated that she appreciated the joint effort on behalf of Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in holding Long accountable for his criminal conduct.

