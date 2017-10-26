Book sale at Rowan Public Library

Looking for a few good books? The Friends of Rowan Public Library’s annual book sale promises to be an extravaganza of books, with thousands of items to choose from. The sale will take place in Stanback Auditorium at RPL Headquarters, located at 201 W. Fisher St. in Salisbury.

On Friday, members of Friends of RPL get to enjoy one of the perks of membership: preview night admission. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27, Friends of RPL members can be the first to browse the sale’s selection. Not a member? Not to worry – memberships can be purchased at the door. An individual membership for one year is $10. To learn more about membership options, contact Cynthia Owen at 704-216-8240.

Saturday through Monday, the sale is open to the public with hours on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and on Monday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For those who shop on Friday and Saturday, most items in the general sale are $2 and under. (The book sale does include a limited selection of specialty items that are individually priced.) If you’re looking for even better bargains, on Sunday, all items in the general sale are half price, and on Monday, all general items will be sold by the bag.

The book sale selection includes adult, young adult, and children’s fiction, as well as a wide variety of nonfiction titles. Titles will be in hardback or paperback. DVDs, VHS tapes, and CDs will also be sold. The specialty selection includes books and other collectibles and items of note.

Funds raised from the annual Friends of RPL sale are used to support Rowan Public Library. For more information about the book sale, contact Cynthia at 704-216-8240 or visit www.RowanPublicLibrary.org.



