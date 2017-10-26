Forever Family: Meet Sarah

Please say hello to this week’s Forever Family youngster, Sarah!

This young lady left me nearly speechless, and as you know, that's no easy task! She is so sure of who she is and what she wants in life – just listen to her articulate her story.

She’s clearly comfortable with who she is and her plan is to graduate high school early!

Sarah has so much she could offer to a Forever Family, please watch this video!

If you know anyone thinking about adopting, please pass this along!

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.