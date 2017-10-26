Six arrested in Union County after a week long drug trafficking bust

Narcotics detectives with the Union County Sheriff's Office seized large quantities of dangerous drugs, cash, and a Cadillac Escalade during a week long drug bust.

Wednesday afternoon, sheriffs seized 48 grams of methamphetamines and more than 5.5 grams of crushed Ritalin pills.

Brittany Marie Jackson and Joseph Patrick Hendrix were arrested and both charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tuesday, deputies executed a search warrant and seized more than 64 grams of mushrooms, 89 dosage units of LSD, 24 Oxycodone pills, several ounces of marijuana, over 50 grams of MDMA, 223 dosage units of alprazolam, 10 dosage units of Ritalin, 2 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Daemon Matthew Ledford was arrested and charged with the following:

felony possession of cocaine

trafficking in MDA and MDMA

possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule VI

possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule IV

felony possession of marijuana

possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule I

possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II

possession drug paraphernalia

possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Monday, Marshville Police Department and UCSO detectives executed a vehicle stop of a Cadillac Escalade on Marshville Boulevard.

A K-9 assisted in the search of the vehicle. More than one pound of methamphetamines was seized during the search. Detectives also seized the vehicle and US currency.

Two suspects, Kevin Felix Jimenez and Ivan Trujullio Garcia, were arrested and both charged with two counts of trafficking in methamphetamines and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jimenez faces an additional charge of maintaining a drug vehicle.

Friday, detectives executed a traffic stop with the assistance of a K-9. Detectives seized 300 grams of marijuana.

Ariel David Balda Teran was arrested and charged with a felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a drug vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

