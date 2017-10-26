Charlotte daycare worker arrested on child abuse charge

A Charlotte daycare worker was arrested and accused of misdemeanor child abuse.

Stella Mack was arrested and charged after a 2-year-old girl's mother says Mack slapped her daughter on her back, leaving visible bruising and marks, according to a police report.

The alleged incident reportedly happened at the daycare which is run out of Mack's home in Steele Creek.

Mack is out of jail on a $2,500 bond.

She has made several guest appearances on WBTV's Bounce newscast.

