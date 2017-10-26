Police searching for suspect involved in Tuesday night shooting

Detectives are searching for a suspect connected to a homicide Tuesday night in east Charlotte.

The suspect is described as a black man in his mid 20's, 5'8", medium build, with medium skin complexion. Police say the suspect has short hair and was last seen wearing a dark gray crew neck shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

The victim, a business manager, was shot while he was inside his office with a woman when the suspect confronted the two of them.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. His name has not been released.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred around 11:14 p.m. at Sharon Amity Business Park in the 3100 block of Amity Court.

