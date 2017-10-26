Man wanted for shooting, killing east Charlotte business manager

Detectives are searching for a man who reportedly shot and killed a a business manager Tuesday night in east Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the accused shooter is described as a black man in his mid 20's, 5-foot-8, medium build, with medium skin complexion. Police say the man has short hair and was last seen wearing a dark gray crew neck shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

The victim was shot around 11:14 p.m. at the Sharon Amity Business Park in the 3100 block of Amity Court. Officers say the business manager was inside his office with a woman when the man confronted the two of them. The man then reportedly shot and killed the business manager.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene. According to WBTV's partner The Charlotte Observer, the victim was identified as Preston Scott Coffey.

A CMPD K-9 team attempted to track the shooter along with their aviation unit but were unable to find him. This marks the 75th homicide in Charlotte in 2017.

PREVIOUS: Manager shot, killed in east Charlotte business

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.