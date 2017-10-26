Man wanted for shooting, killing east Charlotte business manager

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a wreck occurred on the I-485 outer loop between Albemarle Road and Harrisburg Road.More >>
A North Carolina man was charged with malicious use of incendiary materials on Wednesday after police spotted him holding a cigarette lighter in one hand while pouring gasoline on his stepdaughter with the other.More >>
Detectives are searching for a suspect connected to a homicide Tuesday night in east Charlotte.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 30-year-old Bobby Smith Jr., 25-year-old Shamekia Hill and 24-year-old Felicia Woods were charged in the killing of Detavious Springs who was shot and killed around 3:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Farmer Street.More >>
There is another Frost Advisory in effect Friday morning, for the same areas that had one the last two mornings. This excludes the immediate Charlotte metro but includes all areas north and west outside of the mountains.More >>
