Caldwell Co. man arrested, charged with assault

A Caldwell County man was arrested and charged with assault Thursday.

Caldwell County sheriffs arrested Steven Wayne Smith after receiving a call of a reported shooting Wednesday in the 1200 block of Highway 268.

Smith was charged with one count of of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. His bond was set at $250,000.

Upon arriving to the scene, deputies found one victim with a single non-life threatening gun shot wound.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Smith reportedly fled the scene in a silver Toyota Avalon after the incident.

No further information has been released about the victim.

