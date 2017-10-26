Molly's Kids: Charlotte twins. One healthy, one with leukemia.

Charlotte twins. One with leukemia, one healthy.

Please meet Easton and Elijah Evans. Both three. Easton is the newest one of our amazing #MollysKids, diagnosed this past May.

"As if the cancer wasn't enough," mom Jessica says. "One week after his diagnosis, doctors told us Easton had also contracted flesh eating bacteria on his leg. Our son was battling a life-threatening disease AND cancer."

You see Easton here, laughing, with his brother. When he's not playing with Elijah, he's driving his John Deer truck, watching the Carolina Panthers on TV (he has yet to go to a game but loves driving by the stadium), or talking about Spiderman.

Hopefully Easton knows he's a real-life superhero.

Most parents can't imagine their child being on a breathing tube or having multiple skin grafts. They certainly can't imagine their child fighting both necrotizing fasciitis and cancer. Jessica says Easton handles it incredibly well.

“He’s been an inspiration to so many,” Jessica says. “He learned how to walk again in just two months!”

Easton's team of doctors have specialized his cancer treatment plan around the healing of his leg. Jessica says his response to chemo has been positive.

“Our son fights for his life daily," she said. "He amazes us daily with his strength and will to push on."

What a story.

Whenever you're healthy enough to go to a Panthers game, Easton... please... send us a smiling picture from the stands. You're everything #KeepPounding represents.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**