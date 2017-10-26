Make way for the 2018 Toyota Yaris iA!

Trying to close out your 2017 in a new car, but not wanting to blow your budget just before the holidays? Hop behind the wheel of a new 2018 Toyota Yaris iA at Toyota of N Charlotte! This incredible sedan is sporty, efficient, stylish, and tech-driven. And on top of that, it’s rocking a super affordable price tag for the new model year. Toyota of N Charlotte has the details, so let’s take a peek at what it has to offer you when you get behind the wheel.

Send out 2017 from the driver’s seat of a hot new N Charlotte Toyota

We said it was affordable, and we meant it. The 2018 Toyota Yaris iA near Charlotte has a starting MSRP of just $15,950, and that’s not even including all of the incredible Toyota deals that we offer at our dealership. On top of that, you’ll find yourself still saving money even after you sign the dotted line thanks to the 34/40 mpg this efficient car delivers. Filling up at the pump has never been so economical!

However, the price tag and fuel efficiency aren’t all we love about the N Charlotte Toyota Yaris iA. Here are some of the other highlights you can look forward to when you get into the driver’s seat.

It’s stylish. You’ll find a sleep and sporty compact design waiting for you in the driveway every morning; it’s enhanced by features like 16” alloy wheels, a chrome- tipped exhaust, halogen headlights, and a bevy of bright and eye-catching paint colors. The interior also puts style as a precedent with features like sport bucket front seats and a sleek 7-inch audio display touchscreen.

It’s full of the best technology. It’s simple to stay on top of things with the 2018 Toyota Yaris. This N Charlotte Toyota sedan boasts connectivity and efficiency technology like two USB ports with iPod connectivity, AM/FM/HD Radio, voice recognition, steering wheel controls, Bluetooth, a backup camera, and remote keyless entry with push button start. Keep your drive time easy breezy!

The 2018 Toyota Yaris iA is efficient, effective, and seriously stylish

It’s safe. The N Charlotte Toyota Yaris iA is full of safety features to give you and your passengers peace of mind. You’ll love the Low Speed Collision System and Active Safety System, as well as the airbag system, tire pressure monitoring system, and engine immobilizer. All seating positions have three-point seatbelts, the LATCH system is available for car and booster seats, and you’ll even find a first aid kit tucked away for minor emergencies.

And on top of all that, this new Toyota sedan boasts the ability to seat five with an additional 13.49 cubic feet of cargo space in the trunk. The rear seats also fold flat if you need to get larger cargo items around town without a hassle.

What are you waiting for? Send 2017 out with a bang from behind the wheel of a new 2018 Toyota Yari iA. It’s waiting for you at Toyota of N Charlotte, just off I-77 at exit 23, 13429 Statesville Road in Huntersville.

