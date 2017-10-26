North Carolina is one of the most ‘sexually diseased’ states in the US

North Carolina is one of the most sexually diseased states in America, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BackgroundChecks.org issued a report of the most sexually diseased states in the U.S. based on data collected from the CDC and local, county and state governments, ranking the top 10 and the 10 least “sexually problematic states.”

North Carolina ranked No. 6.

Most of the top 10 were southern states.

The top 10, in order, are: Alaska, Mississippi, Louisiana, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Arkansas, Delaware and Oklahoma.

The top 10 least sexually problematic states, in order, are: Vermont, New Hampshire, West Virginia, Maine, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Jersey.

The top 10 worst states also experienced an increase in the rate of gonorrhea per 100,000 residents. In Alaska, Mississippi and Georgia, the rate rose by more than 40 per 100,000. Chlamydia rates also rose in most states, and remains the most common STD in the U.S., which is often attributed to the fact that most people infected do not experience symptoms but can still pass on the disease. North Carolina experienced a slight decrease in chlamydia infections per 100,000 people, according to 2016 CDC data.

The ranking is based on the rate of incidents per 100,000 residents for the two most common sexually transmitted diseases – gonorrhea and chlamydia.

BackgroundChecks.org is a website that provides access to public records databases, including criminal, court, arrest and other records.