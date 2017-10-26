NWS confirms EF2 tornado touched down in Burke, Catawba, Caldwell, Alexander counties

The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a EF2 tornado touched down in four western North Carolina counties Monday.

Officials with the NWS said an EF2 tornado touched down in Burke, Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties Monday afternoon. The tornado touched down around 4:30 p.m. near the Hickory Regional Airport in Burke County.

Two hangars and planes at the airport were destroyed during the storm. The worst of the damage was on the north ramp of the airport.

Weather officials say the tornado continued traveling northeast near the Caldwell County and Catawba County line, while weakening to a EF1 storm. The tornado caused damage near Lake Hickory in both counties. The tornado damaged homes, cars and brought down trees.

The tornado then traveled along the Alexander County and Caldwell County line before weakening just west of Highway 16 near Wilkes County, according to the NWS. The tornado traveled a total of 1,300 yards with a path length of over 22 miles. The tornado had a maximum wind speed of 125 mph, officials said.

On Tuesday, the NWS concluded a portion of the storm survey and said a EF2 tornado traveled from Rutherford County along the Highway 221A corridor and touched down in Cleveland County Monday afternoon.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Rutherford, Lincoln, and Cleveland counties until 4:45 p.m. A Tornado Warning was issued for Alexander and Caldwell counties and went into effect until 5:30 p.m.

No one was injured in Monday's storms.

