Dog rescued from septic tank making an 'adorable' recovery

A dog who was rescued from a horrible death on Monday morning is recovering nicely at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care and Control.

Officials with Animal Care & Control responded to a call of a dog trapped in a septic well near Midland on Monday. Officers found the dog clinging to a pipe and struggling to stay afloat.

“It was truly a miracle that the dog didn’t drown,” Melissa Knicely, who is the spokesperson for Animal Care & Control, said.

Officers were able to work with Midland firefighters who were using control sticks to help bring the dog out of the tank unharmed.

Normally, officials don’t give ‘pet’ names to dogs who they rescue, but once the pit bull mix was cleaned up, they found that she had a beautiful honey-colored coat of fur. So her name is now, Honey.

She came from such an awful circumstance, she deserves a name. And she deserves a home too.

Knicely says Honey will be available for adoption once her mandatory hold is up.

